Burglar peels plexiglass off of door to rob vape shop in Frederick, police say

Detectives are searching for a thief who broke into a vape tobacco shop in Frederick, Maryland.

Caught on camera:

Video shows the suspect, dressed in all black with a mask, peel the plexiglass on the door at Smoke 10 in Frederick before ducking down, dashing inside the vape shop and taking merchandise.

The incident at the shop, located in the 100 block of Thomas Johnson Drive, happened a month ago, on Nov. 17.

The suspect stole more than $500 worth of vape products such as geek bars. The damage to the front door cost more than $2,000 to fix.

What you can do:

Frederick Police are asking anyone who may have information in this case to call them.