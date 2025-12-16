New Virginia laws taking effect on Jan. 1, 2026

article

The Brief Several new Virginia laws take effect Jan. 1, 2026, impacting consumer protections, health care coverage, employment and digital safety for minors. Social media platforms must limit users under 16 to one hour daily without parental approval, and insurance companies must fully cover breast and prostate cancer screenings. Minimum wage increases, unemployment benefits rise, and new rules take effect for baby food safety testing and stopping unwanted telemarketing texts.



With the new year comes new laws for Virginians. Here's what to expect when January 1, 2026 arrives.

New laws coming to Virginia in 2026

Agriculture:

Under the Baby Food Protection Act, HB 1844, manufacturers will be required to regularly test their infant formula to ensure it does not exceed levels of toxic heavy metals established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

They must also include that information on product labels and their website. Consumers that suspect high levels of metal in the baby food product they purchased are required to report their findings to Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Commerce:

Recipients of unwanted telemarketing notifications will be able to halt those texts by replying to unwanted messages with "STOP" or "UNSUBSCRIBE." When the Virginia Telephone Privacy Protection Act, SB 1339, goes into effect, telephone solicitors must honor the request for at least 10 years.

Consumer Protections:

Social media platforms will have to use neutral age screen mechanisms to determine whether users are under the age of 16 and, if they are a minor, limit their usage to one hour per day. This will all take place under the Consumer Data Protection Act, SB 854, where parents can consent to increase or decrease their child's daily time limit.

Criminal Procedure:

If a defendant is convicted of a crime or violation and has to pay fines, they will be able to submit a written or electronic request to the court clerk for a clear breakdown, as required by HB 1665. As time goes on, defendants will be able to continue asking for updated statements of their outstanding balance.

Insurance:

Virginia's HB 1828/SB 1436 will require health insurance companies to no longer charge patients extra for breast examinations like mammograms, MRIs and ultrasounds. Patients ordered to undergo those screenings will not have to pay out-of-pocket for them. Instead, insurance providers will have to cover those costs.

As mandated by HB 2097/SB1314, prostate cancer screenings such as blood tests and rectal exams will be covered by insurance carriers as well in the new year. This law requires exams to be up-to-date and reflect American Cancer Society guidelines and findings.

Labor & Employment:

Minimum wage will have a minor increase from 12 dollars and 41 cents to 12 dollars and 77 cents per hour, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

Workers that lose their jobs will receive a larger weekly benefit to provide more financial stability during unemployment. Virginia's HB 2401/SB 1056 will add 52 dollars to the current weekly compensation amount.