Ward 7 Blue Bulls Youth Organization promotes the strength and abilities of youth and families in southeast Washington.

Empowering youth and families

What we know:

Founder Keisha Odom does this by offering community centered services to inspire individuals to confront life's challenges with confidence.

In our latest Pay It Forward, sponsored by Easterns Automotive Group, we learned more about the main focuses of this important D.C. organization.

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

How you can help

What's next:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pay It Forward: Ward 7 Blue Bulls Youth Organization empowers youth and families