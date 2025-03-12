Pay It Forward: Ward 7 Blue Bulls Youth Organization empowers youth and families
WASHINGTON - Ward 7 Blue Bulls Youth Organization promotes the strength and abilities of youth and families in southeast Washington.
Empowering youth and families
What we know:
Founder Keisha Odom does this by offering community centered services to inspire individuals to confront life's challenges with confidence.
In our latest Pay It Forward, sponsored by Easterns Automotive Group, we learned more about the main focuses of this important D.C. organization.
Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.
How you can help
What's next:
If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.
