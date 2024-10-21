Pay It Forward: Women's HQ helps domestic violence victims

It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and FOX 5 spoke with Kimberly Harris, CEO of Women's HQ, about the organization's mission in the D.C. region.

The group creates safe spaces to help women of color who have been affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group surprised Harris when she visited the station on Monday to help Pay It Forward!

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help continue their special mission.

