Pay It Forward: Women's HQ helps domestic violence victims

By
Updated  October 21, 2024 1:53pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month and FOX 5 is focusing on the issue. Kimberly Harris, CEO of Women's HQ, joined us to discuss her organization. FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group were able to Pay It Forward to help with their mission to help people impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

WASHINGTON - It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and FOX 5 spoke with Kimberly Harris, CEO of Women's HQ, about the organization's mission in the D.C. region.

The group creates safe spaces to help women of color who have been affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group surprised Harris when she visited the station on Monday to help Pay It Forward!

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help continue their special mission.

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.

