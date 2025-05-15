The Brief Thriving Families and Community raising funds for summer camp Program supports children with educators and foster parents Community initiative supports local students



A before-and-after-care program at Burtonsville Elementary School is working to ensure children thrive by providing support from educators and foster parents.

Program supports children's growth

Thriving Families and Community aims to create an environment for students to grow and is currently raising funds to sponsor children for summer camp.

Founder and Executive Director Tom Smith joined FOX 5 on Wednesday and was surprised by the Pay It Forward team!

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

Pay It Forward: Thriving Families and Community raising funds to help kids attend summer camp