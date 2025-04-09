What we know:

After losing their three-year-old daughter, who had Down syndrome, to medical complications, the Boone family founded Great Vibe Events, a program aimed at creating a welcoming space for individuals 18 years and older with disabilities to connect and thrive.

Boone family turns tragedy into action

Through their program, the Boones hope to foster meaningful connections and provide support for adults with special needs.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited Oakton, Virginia, to learn more about the family’s inspiring journey.

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

How you can help

What's next:

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Pay It Forward: Great Vibe Events supports adults with special needs