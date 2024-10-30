'Time to turn the page': Key takeaways from Harris' closing argument in DC

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument speech to a crowd of thousands at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. Tuesday night, making her last pitch to voters a week ahead of the election.

Harris began her speech by highlighting the differences between herself and former President Donald Trump – a poignant contrast as she spoke from the same site where Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands nearly four years ago, proliferating his election fraud conspiracy and encouraging his supporters to challenge the results.

The vice president struck a tone of unity and togetherness in the opening of her remarks, calling for an end to the "division, chaos, and mutual distrust" she says was caused by Trump.

"It is time to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms. It is time to turn the page on the drama and conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the United States," Harris said.

"On day one, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list," she said.

Harris outlined her agenda in her last attempt to outline how her policy will differ from Biden’s – something she’s been questioned on repeatedly. Here’s what she had to say on some of the key issues in this election.

On inflation and taxes

"Our top priority as a nation four years ago was to end the pandemic and rescue the economy. Now our biggest challenge is to lower costs, costs that were rising even before the pandemic, and that are still too high. I get it."

"I will enact the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on groceries, cap the price of insulin, and limit out-of-pocket prescription costs for all Americans. I will deliver tax cuts to working people and the middle class. I will fight to make sure that hard-working Americans can actually afford a place to live."

On the housing costs

"I will fight to help first-time home buyers with your down payment, take on companies that are jacking up rents, and build millions of new homes."

"For years, we have heard excuses about why America can’t build enough housing. Enough with the excuses. I’m going to cut red tape and work with the private sector and local governments to speed up building and get it done."

On childcare

"I’ll fight for a child tax credit to save them some money, which will also lift American children out of poverty."

"I’ll work to lower the cost of child care, which is out of reach for too many working families today. And for too many people, including those in the sandwich generation, who are raising young children and taking care of a parent, juggling it all is difficult."

On healthcare

"Currently, if you need home care and you don’t have the money to hire someone, you and your family need to deplete your savings to qualify for help."

"So we’re going to change the approach and allow Medicare to cover the cost of home care so seniors can get the help and care they need in their own homes. Donald Trump has a different approach. He tried to cut Medicare and Social Security every year he was president. I believe when people have worked hard their entire life, they deserve to retire with the benefits they have earned."

On abortion rights

"I believe in the fundamental freedom of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do. I will fight to restore what Donald Trump and his hand-picked Supreme Court Justices took away from the women of America."

"Today, one in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban, many with no exceptions even for rape and incest. The idea that a woman who survives a crime of a violation to her body would be told she does not have the authority to decide what happens to her body next is immoral and Trump isn’t done. He would ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control and put IVF at risk, and force states to monitor women’s pregnancies."

"And one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government and Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body. And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law."

On immigration

"Politicians must stop treating immigration as an issue to scare up votes in an election and instead, treat it as a serious challenge that we must finally come together and solve. I will work with Democrats and Republicans to sign into law the border security bill that Donald Trump killed."

"When I am President, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully, prosecute the cartels, and give border patrol the support they so desperately need. At the same time, we must acknowledge, we are a nation of immigrants and I will work with Congress to pass immigration reform, including an earned path to citizenship for hardworking immigrants like farmworkers and Dreamers."

On national security and foreign policy

"As Commander in Chief, I will make sure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has shown his contempt for our nation’s heroes – calls them "suckers" and "losers." Called a 4-star Marine General, a ‘lowlife.’ I, will always honor—never denigrate—the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families and fulfill our sacred obligation to care for them."

"I will strengthen, not surrender America’s global leadership and I will stand with our friends because I know that our alliances keep the American people safe and make America stronger and more secure. World leaders think that Donald Trump is an easy mark. Easy to manipulate with flattery and favor and you can believe that autocrats like Putin and Kim Jong Un are rooting for him in this election."

"I will always uphold our security, advance our interests, and ensure that the United States of America remains, as we must forever be—a champion of liberty around the world."