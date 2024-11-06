Harris speaks from Howard University after conceding to Trump: 'I do not concede the fight'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke from Howard University, her alma mater, after the presidential race was called for former President Donald Trump early Wednesday.

Harris called Trump to concede and congratulate him Wednesday afternoon. She also invited Trump to the White House to discuss the transition, the Associated Press reports, and to highlight the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

READ MORE: VP Kamala Harris expected to speak Wednesday following election loss to Donald Trump

The White House also said that a date would be set for the "near future" for Biden to address the nation following the results of the election.

Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election first by FOX News at 1:46 a.m. He cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to take back the White House with his win in Wisconsin, called just after 5:30 a.m.

Harris did not speak from her watch party at the university Tuesday night. As Trump racked up electoral votes Tuesday night, Cedric Richmond, Harris’ campaign co-chair, addressed her rally at Howard.

"You won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow, to addresses not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters, but to address the nation," Richmond said.

Live blog updates: Trump wins the White House in political comeback

Addressing the crowd at Howard, Harris said she fully accepts the results of the election and

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted. Not what we fought for. Not what we voted for," Harris said.

But she later added, "We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with president-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

The victory marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, faced dozens of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. He will be joined in the new administration by his vice president, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

At 40, Vance will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

What time will Kamala Harris speak on Wednesday?

When: Doors open at 1PM. Speech expected at 4PM

Where: Howard University | Georgia Ave and Barry Pl NW | Washington, DC 20059