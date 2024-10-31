Harris holding Election Night watch party at Howard University, campaign confirms

article

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has confirmed that she will hold her election night watch party at Howard University, her alma mater.

The event will be held on The Yard at the school. Specific details on venue logistics and security measures have not yet been released but the campaign is allowing media in. FOX 5 will be live on FOX Local from the watch party.

Harris graduated from the university in 1986 with her undergraduate degree. She has often referred to her time there as her "formative years." She later went on to earn her law degree from the University of California, Hastings.

It's another event added to an already big year for the university. Howard just celebrated its 100th homecoming earlier this month.

The campus will be closed next week and classes are remote, FOX 5 has learned. Howard says does not have a statement to share at this time but additional details are expected.