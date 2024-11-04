Vice President Kamala Harris election night watch party parking restrictions and street closures

Parking restrictions and street closures will be enforced in the nation's capital as Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign hosts her election night watch party at Howard University.

Traffic impacts

Beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., due to this event and the necessary security measures, there will be numerous impacts to vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and public transportation in the area of Howard University’s campus. Please plan accordingly and expect delays.

Emergency no parking

Beginning Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be designated as Emergency No Parking zones. These restrictions may end earlier if the United States Secret Service no longer requires the security measures before November 10.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Road closures

Starting Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic. The duration of these closures will be based on the security requirements set by the United States Secret Service in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department. Motorists and the public should anticipate an extended period of street closures.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from Gresham Place, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Local traffic only restrictions

During the road closures, the following streets will be restricted to "local traffic only" beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Officers positioned at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area upon request.

Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW (access to the hospital)

5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue, NW

2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

W Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from 4th Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street, NW

Public transportation detours and closures

Metrobus, Metrorail, and MetroAccess services will also be impacted in the area around Howard University’s campus. Customers who use stations or bus routes in this area should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays.

Metrobus

The following Metrobus routes will be detoured beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.:

Routes detoured: 70, 79

Additional signage is being posted at all bus stops within the security perimeter to alert customers of detours and nearby alternatives. There may be additional unforeseen impacts to Metrobus service. Customers on these routes, and routes in the surrounding area, should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays. As a result of the road closures, Metro’s real-time service information through BusETA and Metro’s Trip Planner may not accurately reflect the detoured service.

Metrorail

There are no scheduled impacts to the Metrorail service in the area.

MetroAccess

Customers are advised that door-to-door service will not be available within the security perimeter and delays are possible due to road closures in the area. Efforts will be made to provide drop-off service as close as possible if traveling to/from a location in the restricted area. MetroAccess will operate normal service outside of the area around Howard University’s campus and is notifying customers of the potential impacts.

Capital Bikeshare

The following Capital Bikeshare locations will be deactivated beginning the evening of November 4th:

4th Street and College Street, NW

Georgia Avenue and Fairmont Street, NW

Additionally, during the security closures, the area around Howard University’s campus will be a No Ride Zone for Capital Bikeshare bikes.

Officials say all street closures and listed times are subject to change based on conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the streets and follow posted emergency no parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of these signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists may encounter delays if operating near the event and should consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation remind motorists to proceed with caution due to increased pedestrian traffic.