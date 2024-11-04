Howard University prepares to host Harris election night watch party

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Howard University on election night.

Harris, who graduated from the university, plans to spend Tuesday evening with at her alma mater. With that comes and increased security presence and safety measures to help students and the vice president safe as they prepare for Tuesday’s event.

The campus is transforming as they prepare to host the VP and her running mate, Tim Walz.

The campaign confirmed last Thursday that they will host their election night event there and it’s been non-stop preps ever since. Crews are working around the clock, placing these jersey barriers on the bottom of 10 foot fences on Georgia Avenue.

The work can be seen all throughout Howard University’s campus.

"This makes me feel a lot better because we are an HBCU and we get so much hate," freshamn Sanaa Holston said.

'The Yard' is where Harris and Walz will hold the watch party. It’s a place where students spend time hanging out, studying or enjoying a meal.

"It’s really magical to see what they’ve done with it," junior Jamal Richardson said. "It’s exciting to see this get changed to this get changed into this gigantic spectacle with lights and stands and all these other things."

In a letter to the Howard community, university President Ben Vinson III says the Department of Public Safety "is working in collaboration with local and national law enforcement agencies on safety measures for our students, faculty, and staff, and an unprecedented number of visitors to our community."

"Just having those outside people come here and just having the student protected by these gates in our housing facilities, I think it’s important," Howard student Madeline Willocks told FOX 5.

In addition to the increased security measures on campus, streets nearby are blocked off as well as a number of parking restrictions through Sunday, Nov. 10. Neighbors and businesses near by say they aren’t bothered with the disruption.

"I’m extremely excited about it. To be in the heat of it, that’s why I live in D.C.," neighbor Sally Pearson said.

Students who will be on campus on Tuesday tell FOX 5 they’re looking forward to this historic event.

"If anything happens regardless of the outcome, I just want there to be peace on this campus," Richardson said.

In-person classes are canceled for the week, meaning a number of buildings are closed but students still have access to their dorms.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT BEN VINSON III BELOW:

Dear Howard University Community,



We are on the eve of a crucial moment in our nation's history, a moment rooted in Howard’s history because of our alumna, presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Her journey through Howard is leading to a full circle moment with her return to campus on election night.



We are honored that the University has been selected by the Harris-Walz campaign for Tuesday’s historic event. As we continue preparations, I want to thank our faculty, staff, and students for your resilience, patience, and understanding during this unprecedented time.



However, we do recognize the potential inconvenience to our campus community and interruption to regularly scheduled classes and campus activities. The administrative leadership team is aware that amidst the excitement of this moment, deep concerns exist about safety stemming from the nature of this highly charged election season, and access to campus and auxiliary services.



After careful consideration and assurances of the attention to security and campus logistics, we decided that honoring the Harris-Walz campaign’s request was the correct choice in this historic moment. I assure you that the safety and security of our community is of the utmost importance to our administration and Department of Public Safety (DPS), as well as the Harris-Walz campaign.



DPS is working in collaboration with local and national law enforcement agencies on safety measures for our students, faculty, and staff, and an unprecedented number of visitors to our community. These measures require that we amend our schedules and limit access to the Yard and corresponding buildings. We also ask that you add your vigilance to ours. If you see something, say something.



The University Counseling Service and Office of the Dean of the Chapel are available to provide support for those experiencing anxiety or needing spiritual uplift during this time. The Office of the Provost, Office of the Chief Operating Officer, Division of Student Affairs, Auxiliary Services and other administrative offices are working to ensure that you have access to all services, support, and information needed throughout the event’s duration. Above all, you are our top priority.



As this election season comes to a close, one commonality rings true for us all regardless of our political affiliation: we are Bison, connected by the legacy and long lineage of leaders who stand as a testament to Howard’s commitment to our core values of excellence, leadership, truth, and service. I look forwarding to joining you as we welcome a daughter of Howard back home to The Mecca and invite the world to see once more what it truly means to be a Bison!



Committed to Truth and Service,



Ben Vinson III, Ph.D.

President

DETAILED PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION FROM D.C. POLICE BELOW:

Beginning Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be designated as Emergency No Parking zones. These restrictions may end earlier if the United States Secret Service no longer requires the security measures before November 10.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Road Closures

Starting Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic. The duration of these closures will be based on the security requirements set by the United States Secret Service in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department. Motorists and the public should anticipate an extended period of street closures.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from Gresham Place, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Local Traffic Only Restrictions

Many roads in the immediate area During the road closures of the streets above, the following streets will be restricted to "local traffic only" beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Officers positioned at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area, upon request.

Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW (access to the hospital)

5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue, NW

2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

W Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from 4th Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street, NW

Public Transportation Detours and Closures

Metrobus, Metrorail, and MetroAccess services will also be impacted in the area around Howard University’s campus. Customers who use stations or bus routes in this area should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays.

Metrobus

The following Metrobus routes will be detoured beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.:

Routes detoured: 70, 79

Additional signage is being posted at all bus stops within the security perimeter to alert customers of detours and nearby alternatives.

There may be additional unforeseen impacts to Metrobus service. Customers on these routes, and routes in the surrounding area, should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays. As a result of the road closures, Metro’s real-time service information through BusETA and Metro’s Trip Planner may not accurately reflect the detoured service.

Metrorail

There are no scheduled impacts to the Metrorail service in the area.



MetroAccess

Customers are advised that door-to-door service will not be available within the security perimeter and delays are possible due to road closures in the area. Efforts will be made to provide drop-off service as close as possible if traveling to/from a location in the restricted area. MetroAccess will operate normal service outside of the area around Howard University’s campus and is notifying customers of the potential impacts.

Capital Bikeshare

The following Capital Bikeshare locations will be deactivated beginning the evening of November 4th:

4th Street and College Street, NW

Georgia Avenue and Fairmont Street, NW

Additionally, during the security closures, the area around Howard University’s campus will be a No Ride Zone for Capital Bikeshare bike.