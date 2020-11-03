Expand / Collapse search

When do polls close in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - When do polls close in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020?

Here's everything you need to know. All times below are in Eastern Time. 

The District:

Polls in D.C. close at 8 p.m.

Resources:

DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

What's on the DC ballot?

DC 2020 Election Results: Live updates

Maryland:

Polls in Maryland close at 8 p.m.

Resources:

Maryland voting guide: County-by-county information on how, when and where to vote

What's on the Maryland ballot?

Maryland 2020 Election Results: Live updates

Virginia:

Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m.

Resources:

Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

What's on the Virginia ballot?

Virginia 2020 Election Results: Live updates

