When do polls close in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

When do polls close in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020?

Here's everything you need to know. All times below are in Eastern Time.

The District:

Polls in D.C. close at 8 p.m.

Resources:

Maryland:

Polls in Maryland close at 8 p.m.

Resources:

Virginia:

Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m.

Resources:

