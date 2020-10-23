What's on the DC ballot?

article

D.C. voters will have several contests, plus a measure, on their ballots when they vote in the 2020 election.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of time.

DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

Contests :

Elector of President and Vice President of the United States:

- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen LIB

Advertisement

- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker STG

- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris DEM

- Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman IND

- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence REP-INCUMBENT

- Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard IND

Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives from the District of Columbia:

- Omari Musa IND

- Amir Lowery IND

- Patrick Hynes LIB

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

- Natale Lino Stracuzzi STG

- Eleanor Holmes Norton DEM-INCUMBENT

- John Cheeks IND

- Barbara Washington Franklin IND

- David Krucoff IND

At-large Member of the Council of the District of Columbia:

- Christina Henderson IND

- Vincent Orange IND

- Franklin Garcia IND

- Rick Murphree IND

- Marya Pickering REP

- Marcus Goodwin IND

- Markus Batchelor IND

- Michangelo "Doctor Mic" Scruggs IND

- Mario Cristaldo IND

- Calvin H. Gurley IND

- Claudia Barragan IND

- Keith Silver IND

- Alexander M. Padro IND

- Robert White DEM -INCUMBENT

- Jeanné Lewis IND

- Mónica Palacio IND

- Ann C. Wilcox STG

- Joe Bishop- Henchman LBT

- Kathy Henderson IND

- Eric M. Rogers IND

- Chander Jayaraman IND

- A'Shia Howard IND

- Ed Lazere IND

- Will Merrifield IND

Ward Member of the Council of the District of Columbia (Ward 2):

- Randy Downs IND

- Brooke Pinto DEM -INCUMBENT

- Martín Miguel Fernández IND

- Peter Bolton STG

Ward Member of the Council of the District of Columbia (Ward 4):

- Perry Redd STG

- Janeese Lewis George DEM

Ward Member of the Council of the District of Columbia (Ward 7):

- Vincent C. Gray DEM -INCUMBENT

Ward Member of the Council of the District of Columbia (Ward 8):

- Trayon "Ward Eight" White DEM -INCUMBENT

- Fred Hill IND

- Christopher Cole IND

- Nate "Ward 8" Derenge REP

United States Senator (non-voting representative):

- Cornelia Weiss REP

- Eleanor Ory STG

- Paul Strauss DEM-INCUMBENT

United States Representative (non-voting representative):

- Sohaer Rizvi Syed IND

- Oye Owolewa DEM

- Joyce (Chestnut) Robinson-Paul STG

At-Large Member of the State Board of Education:

- Jacque Patterson

- Mysiki Valentine

- Ravi K. Perry

- Christopher W Martin

- Dorothy Douglas

- Troy Murphy

Ward Member of the State Board of Education (Ward 2):

- Allister Chang

- James Harnett

- Sarah Mehrotra

- Christopher Etesse

Ward Member of the State Board of Education (Ward 4):

- Frazier L. O'Leary, Jr

Ward Member of the State Board of Education (Ward 7):

- Dontrell Smith

- Charles Boston

- Eboni - Rose Thompson

- Karen Williams

Ward Member of the State Board of Education (Ward 8):

- Ryan Washington

- Carlene D. Reid

- Lajoy Johnson-Law

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner:

Find candidate list here.

Here is the measure:

INITIATIVE MEASURE NO. 81: ENTHEOGENIC PLANT AND FUNGUS POLICY ACT OF 2020

If enacted, this Initiative would:

- Make the investigation and arrest of adults for non-commercial planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, possessing, and/or engaging in practices with entheogenic plants and fungi among the Metropolitan Police Department’s lowest law enforcement priorities; and

- Codify that the people of the District of Columbia call upon the Attorney General for the District of Columbia and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia to cease prosecution of residents of the District of Columbia for these activities.

Click here to find your sample ballot based on your ward.