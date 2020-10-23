What's on the Virginia ballot?

article

Virginia voters will find several contests and some measures on their ballots when they cast their vote in the 2020 election.

Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

The contests that would appear across the state are:

President and Vice President:

- Joseph R. Biden Kamala D. Harris Democratic

- Donald J. Trump Michael R. Pence Republican

- Jo Jorgensen Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen Libertarian

Member United States Senate:

- Mark R. Warner Democratic

- Daniel M. Gade Republican

Member House of Representatives (District depends on location):

The measures are:

Constitutional Amendment #1:

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Constitutional Amendment #2:

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation? Yes or No

Find more information on the measures, click here.

Counties will also have their own contests and some measures.

For example, in Arlington County, voters will have the following referendums:

Arlington Public Schools

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $52,650,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for Arlington Public Schools?

Community Infrastructure

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $7,485,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County infrastructure?

Local Parks and Recreation

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,630,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for local parks & recreation

Metro and Transportation

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,940,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and other transit, pedestrian, road or transportation projects?

Stormwater

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $50,840,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the County Stormwater Program?

For example, Fairfax County voters will see the following on the ballot:

Community Health and Human Services Bonds

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the human services facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $79,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide community health and human services facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional community health and human services facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?

Parks and Park Facilities Bonds

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the parks and park facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $112,000,000 for the following purposes: (I) $100,000,000 principal amount to finance the Fairfax County Park Authority's cost to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip additional parks and park facilities, to preserve open-spaced land, and to develop and improve existing parks and park facilities; and (ii) $12,000,000 principal amount to finance Fairfax County's contribution to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip parks and park facilities?

Public Library Bonds

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in addition to the public library facility bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $90,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide public library facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional library facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?

Transportation Bonds

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the transportation improvements and facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate amount of $160,000,000 for the purpose of financing Fairfax County's share, under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact, of the cost of constructing, reconstructing, improving, and acquiring transportation improvements and facilities, including capital costs of land, transit facilities, rolling stock, and equipment in the Washington metropolitan area?

For example, Loudoun County voters would see these referendums:

Parks and Recreation Projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,825,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Memorial Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

Public Safety Projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,516,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Training Academy Expansion; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philomont Fire and Rescue Station Replacement; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

School Projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $123,755,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Douglass School Renewal; the costs to design, construct, and equip LCPS Facility Renewals and Alterations; the costs to design, construct, and equip School Security Improvements; the costs to design, construct, and equip a Student Welcome Center at Sterling Elementary School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?

Transportation Projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $151,210,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct Segments 1 and 1B of Braddock Road; the costs to design and construct the widening of Loudoun County Parkway from Ryan Road to Shellhorn Road; the costs to design and construct improvements to Route 15 between Montresor Road and Point of Rocks Bridge; the costs to design and construct a roadway from Route 50 at Tall Cedars Parkway to Route 28; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Drive; the costs to design and construct sidewalk segments along River Creek Parkway; the costs to design and construct the County's Sidewalk and Trail Program; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

Warren County voters would see the following referendum:

Relocation of a Confederate Monument from the Courthouse Lawn

Should the confederate monument located on the Warren County Courthouse lawn be relocated?

To find your sample ballot, check with your board of elections.