Alexandria woman robbed and attacked by 2 teenage girls in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a teenage girl accused of attacking and trying to rob a woman in D.C.

FOX 5 was told the girl is known to police, and she did not act alone. The victim is an Alexandria woman who was steps away from meeting her lunch date on a Sunday afternoon.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the victim, and she says she is okay. Although, she says her parents warned her about going to D.C. due to crime. In fact, she almost bought a home in the district but instead decided to move to Alexandra, again due to crime in DC.

She never thought she would be a victim.

FOX 5 obtained video taken from a witness who saw the aftermath of the ambush. It shows the two suspects, who police say are teenage girls, reportedly known to police, running off and hopping in a getaway car.

We’re told this was just seconds after they attacked and tried to rob Kate Rios on Sunday afternoon around noon. Rios says she was less than 100 feet from her destination.

D.C. police have arrested one of the teens involved in the attack. She is fifteen-years-old.

Investigators say she’s connected to multiple robberies across the district.

The incident involving Rios took place at D and 8th streets in Northwest. The victim told us she suffered head and back injuries. She also says she will testify against the teen defendant in court.