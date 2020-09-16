Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

article

From where and when to vote to important deadlines, here's everything voters in Virginia need to know about the 2020 election.

County-by-county information can also be found below.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How am I able to vote?

Virginia residents can vote either absentee by mail or vote early in-person.

You can vote in-person on Election Day, Tuseday, November 3. When you vote in-person, make sure to bring an acceptable form of identification.

When can I vote?

Early voting in Virginia begins Friday, September 18. You can continue to vote early until Saturday, October 31 by 5:00 p.m.

You can vote on Election Day in-person from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. as long you are in line by 7 p.m.

If you are voting absentee, you also must postmark your ballot by November 3. It must arrive to your local registar's office by noon on Friday, November 6.

How do I vote absentee?

You first need to apply for an absentee ballot. Once you complete the application, and it is approved, you will receive your ballot. Then follow the ballot instructions and return the ballot by the deadline.

To request an application, log on to this website: https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

Get a paper application by contacting your local registrar's office.

When will I get my absentee ballot?

The local registrar's office will be issuing ballots on Friday, Sept. 18 to the registered voters who have completed the absentee ballot application.

If you complete your absentee ballot application after Friday, expect a response from the local office within three days. Just know the last day you can apply for an absentee ballot is Friday, October 23 at 5 p.m.

Where in-person can I vote?

For early voting, you can plan to go to your local registrar's beginning Friday, September 18. Some localities will open up additional early voting locations later during the early voting period.

Check with your local registrar's office for more information.

On Election Day, find your polling place here.

What deadlines do I need to know about?

- October 13: The last day to register to vote or update your address for this election.



- October 23: The last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you.

- October 31: The last day to vote early with an absentee ballot in-person at your local voter registration office.



- November 3: Election Day with polls open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. (Voters must be in line by 7 p.m.) Postmark absentee ballots are due by this day as well.

Who can I ask if I have any questions?

For more on general voting questions, click here.



For more on absentee voting, click here.



To find you local registrar's office, click here.



To find your local polling place, click here.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY DETAILS:

Alexandria

If you would like to receive an absentee ballot by mail, you may apply online. For more information, click here.

Voting early in-person:

In-Person absentee voting for the November 3 General Election begins Friday, September 18, in the Alexandria Voter Registration Office located at 132 North Royal Street.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day:

- Precinct Map (as of January 25, 2020)

- Polling Place Addresses and Voting Districts (as of January 25, 2020)

Arlington County

Virginians no longer need a valid reason to vote before election day. Any voter can request a mail ballot or vote early in-person. Up-to-date information on the upcoming election can be found here.

Voting early in-person:

Early voting polling places include Courthouse Plaza, Aurora Hills Community Center, Langston-Brown Community Center, Madison Community Center and Walter Reed Community Center.

Hours vary by location.

Election Day:

On Election Day, all Arlington polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A polling place exists within each of Arlington’s 54 precincts, and when you register to vote, you receive a voter information card with the name of your precinct and polling place location.

Culpepper County

Absentee ballots will be mailed on Sept. 18, 2020. If you have applied for an absentee ballot, you can check the status of your application here.

Voting early in-person:

Registered voters may vote by visiting the registrar's office located at 151 N. Main St. during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). The office is also open for absentee voting the two Saturdays preceding a General Election.

Election Day:

Culpeper County has 15 voting precincts throughout the County. You can find your polling location here.

Fairfax County

Ballots will be available beginning September 18, 2020. The online submission process is not automatic. All absentee applications and voter registration forms must be approved and will be processed in the order of receipt.

Voting early in-person:

The Virginia General Assembly has approved the use of drop boxes at precincts and satellite locations as well as the Office of the General Registrar (Office of Elections).

During the dates and times that the Office of Elections is open, voters can return their ballot to the Office of Elections.

During the dates and times that the satellites locations are open for absentee in person/early voting, voters can return their ballot to the satellite locations.

Election Day:

Voters can return their ballot to any precinct on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

Voting early in-person:

In-person early voting will be available at these locations during the specified dates and times provided.

In addition, early voting will also be conducted at these same locations on the following Saturdays, October 24 and 31, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Early voting ends on October 31 at 5 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and bring an acceptable form of identification.

Absentee ballot drop-boxes will be available inside each location provided below during the dates and times listed for each location.

Election Day:

On every Election Day, the normal polling place hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Loudoun County

Voters have the option to vote at home by mail, vote early in person, or vote in person on Election Day for the upcoming November general election.

Voting early in-person:

Polling places in Loudoun County are listed by election district. Hours of operation at polling places vary by location. You can find your polling place here.

Election Day:

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Everything you need to know about voting in your county can be found here on Election Day.

Prince William County

Voters in Prince William County can find everything they need to know about voting absentee by mail here.

Voting early in-person:

Three voting centers will be open in the county September 18 through Ocober 17 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. These locations are also open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The locations include Haymarket Gainseville Library, Main Office Manassas and DMV Woodbridge.

Eight voting centers will be open the last two weeks Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The ses locations include Haymarket Gainesville Library, Main Office Manassas, DMV Woodbridge, McCoart, Ferlazzo, Piney Branch Elementary School, Colgan High School and Dumfries Town Hall.

Election Day:

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can find more information about voting in your county here.

Spotsylvania County

There are multiple options for voting in Spotsylvania County for the 2020 general election. Information on how to vote absentee by mail can be found here.

Voting early in-person:

Early voting will be at the board's satellite office at 4924 Southpoint Parkway, 22407, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Election Day:

Everything you need to know about voting in your county on Election Day can be found here. Information on precinct locations and wait times can be found here.

Stafford County

During the dates and times that the Registrar’s Office is open, voters can return their ballot to the Registrar’s office.

During the dates and times that the satellite location is open for absentee in person/early voting, voters can return their ballot to the satellite location.

Voting early in-person:

Early voting begins September 18 at two locations: Stafford Airport and the Stafford County Government Center. Information can be found here.

Election Day:

On Election Day in Stafford County, voters can return their ballot to any precinct from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

