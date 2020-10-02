Maryland voting guide: County-by-county information on how, when and where to vote

article

From where and when to vote to important deadlines, here's everything voters in Maryland need to know about the 2020 election.

County-by-county information can also be found below.

COMMON QUESTIONS

When can I vote?

Early voting in-person is from Monday, October 26 through Monday, November 2.

If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, November 3. You do not have to wait to send it in.

If you are dropping off your mail-in ballot, you must do so at a designated drop box by 8 p.m. on November 3.

Election Day is on November 3 and you can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How am I able to vote?

You can vote early in-person, vote with a mail-in ballot by mailing it in or dropping off at a dropbox, or vote in-person on Election Day.

How do I vote absentee with a mail-in ballot?

You must first request an application.

You can request an application through the MD State Board of Elections or your local elections board by mail, fax or online. You have to request an application by October 20.

Then, you return the application. The board recommends you leave yourself five business days to make sure your local board gets your application if you are mailing it back.

You will then receive the mail-in ballot.

Complete that and return by mailing it or dropping it off at a dropbox.

When filling out your ballot, remember to:

- Use black ink to mark your ballot.

- Sign the return envelope. Do not sign the ballot.

- Seal your return envelope.

- Send your ballot using the postage-paid return envelope.

Learn more here.

When will I get my mail-in ballot?

The Maryland Board of Elections expected ballots to be mailed as soon as the end of September.

You can also choose to get your ballot via email.

Where can I vote in-person?

You can vote early in-person from Monday, October 26 to Monday, November 2 (including Saturday and Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of early voting centers can be found here.

You can also vote in-person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.

The board says that voters can vote at any vote center in their county of residence.

Your neighborhood polling place may not be open on election day, but there should be a vote center near you.

A list of Election Day voting centers can be found here.

What deadlines/dates do I need to know about?

- Oct. 20: Deadline to request mail-in ballot

- Oct. 26-Nov. 2: In-person early voting period

- Nov. 3: Election Day (Voting in-person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Mail-in ballots must be put in a dropbox or postmarked on or before 8 p.m this day.

What about the state Constitutional Amendments that will be on the ballot?

You can find more about these questions here.

Who can I ask if I have any questions?

For more on general voting questions, visit:

https://elections.maryland.gov/

For more on mail-in ballot voting, visit:

https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/index.html

To find your local registrar's office:

https://elections.maryland.gov/about/county_boards.html

To find your local polling place:

https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020/2020_lists.html

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY INFORMATION

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

For more information: https://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/board-of-elections/

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html

Vote Early In-person: https://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/board-of-elections/forms-and-publications/early-voting-centers-update.pdf

Vote on Election Day: https://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/board-of-elections/forms-and-publications/early-voting-centers-update.pdf

CHARLES COUNTY

For more information: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections

Vote by mail: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections

Ballot drop off boxes: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections/voting-centers

Vote on Election Day: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/board-of-elections/voting-centers

CALVERT COUNTY

For more information: https://www.co.cal.md.us/154/Election-Board

Vote by mail: https://www.co.cal.md.us/155/Early-Voting-and-Vote-By-Mail

Vote on election Day: There will be five vote centers open on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Calvert County residents may go to any of the vote centers that is most convenient for them.

FREDERICK COUNTY

For more information: https://frederickcountymd.gov/1198/Board-of-Elections

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Vote early in-person: https://frederickcountymd.gov/6810/Early-Voting

Vote on Election Day: https://frederickcountymd.gov/7654/Make-a-plan-to-vote#IPED

HOWARD COUNTY

For more information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Board-of-Elections

Vote by mail: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Board-of-Elections

Ballot drop off locations: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=nCbUwaD0DGY%3d&tabid=1089&portalid=0

Vote on Election Day: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=hJXUWccej2U%3d&tabid=1089&portalid=0

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

For more information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/elections/index2.html

Vote by mail: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/elections/index2.htm

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

For more information: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/559/Board-of-Elections

Vote by mail: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/559/Board-of-Elections

Ballot drop off locations: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/31910/PGC-2020-PRES-GEN-Drop-off-Locations

Vote on Election Day: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/31909/EV-and-EDVC-for-WEB---with-FedExField-REV-9-10-2020

ST. MARY'S COUNTY

For more information: https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/

Vote by mail: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Vote on Election Day: https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/

