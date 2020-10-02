DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

article

The 2020 election is right around the corner.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in D.C.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

When can I vote?

You can vote early in-person from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2.

All active DC voters will receive a mail-in ballot beginning the first week of October. Return the ballot via mail or by dropping off at a drop box beginning October 5. Mail-in ballots sent back via mail must be postmarked on or before November 3.

You can vote in-person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.

How am I able to vote?

You can vote by mail-in ballot, vote early in-person or vote on Election Day.

There will be 32 Vote Centers open during the early voting period (October 27 - November 2) and 95 Vote Centers open on Election Day, November 3, 2020.

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

All active DC voters will receive a mail-in ballot beginning the first week of October.

You do not have to request a mail-in ballot.

If you want the ballot sent to a location other than your registered address, you will need to fill out a form here.

You can mail back in your ballot or drop it in a dropbox beginning on October 5.

List of dropboxes can be found here.

Track the status of your ballot here.

When will I get my mail-in ballot?

You should receive your mail-in ballot beginning the first week of October.

What if I don't want to use the mail-in ballot?

You would need to go to an Early Voting Center during the early vote period OR any Vote Center on Election Day. You can bring the ballot with you and vote it there. If you have already returned your ballot, you will be issued a Special Ballot.

For more on this Special Ballot, click here.

Where in-person can I vote?

For early voting, you can find a vote center here.

Early voting is from Tuesday, October 27, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

On Election Day, you can vote in-person at your polling place. Locations can be found here.

Super Vote Centers will be available to accommodate large numbers of voters, but do not offer curbside voting.

What deadlines/dates do I need to know about?

- Oct. 5: Dropboxes for mail-in ballots will be available for use

- Oct. 27: Nov. 2: Early voting Period

- Nov. 3: Election Day (Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before this day.)

Who can I ask if I have any questions?

For more on general voting questions, visit: https://www.dcboe.org/

VOTE EARLY IN-PERSON LOCATIONS

Early voting in D.C. takes place from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be over 30 early vote centers. Find the location here.

There are a number of vote centers in each ward and several super vote centers. The Super Vote Centers will be available to accommodate large numbers of voters, but do not offer curbside voting.

The super vote centers are as follows:

- ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS ARENA 1100 Oak Drive, SE

- WASHINGTON NATIONALS PARK 1500 South Capitol Street, SE

- DOCK 5 AT UNION MARKET 1309 5th Street, NE

- UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 4200 Connecticut Ave., NW

- OMNI SHOREHAM HOTEL 2500 Calvert Street, NW

- CAPITAL ONE SPORTS ARENA 601 F Street, NW