2020 Election Results: Interactive electoral college map

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
2020 Election
FOX 5 DC
The White House is seen on Election Day in Washington, DC, November 3, 2020.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Use the map below to view the electoral voting results for the 2020 Election

LIVE UPDATES: The 2020 election in DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOCAL VOTER RESOURCES:

DC:

DC 2020 Election Results: Live updates

DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

What's on the DC ballot?

MARYLAND:

Maryland 2020 Election Results: Live updates

Maryland voting guide: County-by-county information on how, when and where to vote

What's on the Maryland ballot?

VIRGINIA:

Virginia 2020 Election Results: Live updates

Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county

What's on the Virginia ballot?

