What's on the Maryland ballot?

There are several contests and measures Maryland voters will see on their ballots as they cast their vote in the 2020 election.

Here are the contests voters across the state will see on the ballot:

- President and Vice President of the United States

- Representative in Congress (This includes Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, depending on where the voter lives.)

Here are the measures voters across the state will see on the ballot:

- Constitutional Amendment (Ch. 645 of the 2020 Legislative Session) State Budget Process

The proposed amendment authorizes the General Assembly, in enacting a balanced budget bill for fiscal year 2024 and each fiscal year thereafter, to increase, diminish, or add items, provided that the General Assembly may not exceed the total proposed budget as submitted by the Governor. This would be amending Article II Section 17 and Article III Sections 14 and 52 of the Maryland Constitution.

- Commercial Gaming Expansion Referendum (Ch. 492 of the 2020 Legislative Session) Expansion of Commercial Gaming - Sports and Event Wagering

Do you approve the expansion of commercial gaming in the State of Maryland to authorize sports and events betting for the primary purpose of raising revenue for education?

Other races that could appear, depending on voter’s location:

- Judge of the Circuit Court

- Judge, Court of Appeals

- Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Counties will also have their local contests, including board of education, and some have measures on the ballots.

For example, Montgomery County has several questions:

- Charter Amendment by Act of County Council Property Tax Limit - Limit Tax Rate Increases

- Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from adopting a tax rate on real property that exceeds the tax rate on real property approved for the previous year, unless all current Councilmembers vote affirmatively for the increase.

This amendment would replace the current property tax limit, which requires an affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers to levy a tax on real property that would produce total revenue that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus any increase in the Consumer Price Index.

The current property tax limit exempts real property tax revenue derived from: (1) newly constructed property; (2) newly rezoned property; (3) certain property assessed differently under State law; (4) property that has undergone a change in use; and (5) property in a development tax district to provide funding for capital improvements.

- Charter Amendment by Petition Property Tax Limit - Prohibit Override

Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from levying an ad valorem tax on real property that would produce total revenue (not including property tax revenue from certain enumerated sources) that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus a percentage of the previous year's real property tax revenues that equals any increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Section 305 currently permits the County Council to exceed the limit on real property tax revenue only upon the affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers.

- Charter Amendment by Act of County Council County Council - Increase to 11 Councilmembers

Amend the County Charter to:

- Expand the County Council to consist of 11, rather than the current 9, Councilmembers

- Increase from 5 to 7 the number of Council districts

- Elect 7 Councilmembers by district and 4 Councilmembers at large.

- Charter Amendment by Petition County Council - Alter Council Composition to 9 Districts

Amend Sections 102 and 103 of the County Charter to:

- Divide the County into 9, rather than the current 5, Council districts

- Elect all Councilmembers by district, rather than the current 5 by district and 4 at large

- Reduce from 5 to 1 the number of Councilmembers each voter can vote for.

For example, Frederick County has four local measures on the ballot:

- Charter Amendment Council Non-interference

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to require the County Executive to provide any information that is requested by an individual County Council member which is for the purpose of introducing and evaluating legislation or to engage in the review and monitoring of Government programs, activities, and policy implementation.

- Charter Amendment Borrowing Limitations

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to reduce the percentage of assessable property the County can pledge for debt from 5 to 3 percent of assessable real property, and from 15 to 9 percent of assessable personal property.

- Charter Amendment Council Member Vacancy

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide that the County Council shall fill a vacancy on the Council by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating member.

If no list is submitted or the vacating member was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the County Executive shall fill the vacancy by following the same procedure. All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed by either the Council or Executive, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment.

If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating member's term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.

- Charter Amendment County Executive Vacancy

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide a process to fill a vacancy in the position of County Executive. The County Council shall fill a vacancy of the Executive by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating Executive.

If no list is submitted or the vacating Executive was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the Council shall appoint the County's Chief Administrative Officer.

All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment. If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating Executive's term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.

For example, Prince George’s County has the following measures on the ballot:

- Public Works and Transporatation Facilities Bonds:

This is an act enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $178,150,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Works and Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots and maintenance facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

- Bond Issue Library Facilities Bonds

This is an act enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $28,829,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Library Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

- Bond Issue Public Safety Facilities Bonds

- An act enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $44,477,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Safety Facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

- Bond Issue County Buildings Bonds

This is an act enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $133,000,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of County Buildings, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

- Bond Issue Community College Facilities Bonds

This is an act enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $121,714,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Community College Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor; as defined therein.

