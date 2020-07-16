Here's what DC, Maryland and Virginia school districts have planned for the fall

What changes will be made for the coming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic? It's one of the major questions running through the minds of parents, teachers and children.

Schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are starting to lay out plans for what education will look like come fall.

Here's what we know:

VIRGINIA

Alexandria:

There are two models ACPS is considering for reopening on Sept. 8, 2020. One possibility is that they remain 100 percent virtual when school reopens. Another option is to create a hybrid or blended model where students attend in-person classes, but also receive instruction remotely. The final plan for the reopening of schools will be shared with the School Board Aug. 7, 2020. Full details of the final plan will be shared with the school community starting Aug. 12, 2020.

Arlington:

Arlington Public Schools has proposed changing the first day for the upcoming school year from August 31 to September 8. The School Board will take action on this proposal at its meeting on July 16. All students will begin the year with full-time distance learning.

Fairfax:

The first day of school begins Sept. 8. The Fairfax County School Board has developed an updated reopening plan for the upcoming school year that gives parents two options for their kids – full-time virtual instruction or at least two days of full instruction on campus each week.

If there is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that requires a closure of schools or an individual school, all students would participate in online distance learning.

Falls Church:

The first day of school is Aug. 24. FCCPS will begin the year, presuming the state is still in the Governor Ralph Northam's Phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan, in a hybrid alternating-day scenario.

Fauquier:

Teachers will report Aug. 10 with the first day for students being Aug. 24. The School Board pproved the blended instructional model as proposed by the superintendent for reopening school in the fall.

Loudoun:

The first day of school is Sept. 8. Loudoun will operate under a hybrid model to 100% distance learning. Families indicated their selection of hybrid model or 100% distance learning.

Manassas City:

Students will operate under 100% full distance learning opening for the 2020-2021 school year. The Board will review the status of community health data monthly, with a goal to return to some form of in-person learning when it is deemed safe to do so. Additionally, the Board approved moving the start date for students to Aug. 31.

Prince William:

The Prince William County School Board unanimously (8-0) adopted a Return to Learning Plan that will have the first quarter of the school year as all virtual learning for most students. The first quarter will run for students from Sept. 8 to Oct. 30, 2020. The goal will be to transition to a 50% capacity model in the second quarter, with the option for students to remain virtual.

THE DISTRICT

The decision will be made July 31. Virtual and hybrid models are currently being considered.

MARYLAND

Calvert:

The first day of school is Sept. 1. The plan for students is to operate under a hybrid learning or fully virtual.

Charles:

The Board of Education of Charles County voted Tuesday to start the school year with virtual learning for all students with a goal of moving to Phase 2 as quickly as possible. Phase 2 includes in-person instruction for special populations of students.The first day of school is Aug. 31

Frederick:

A vote by the Board of Education is expected on Aug. 5 for hybrid learning or fully virtual learning plans.

Montgomery:

The school year will begin on Aug. 31 for all students. Virtual learning planned, but not set in stone. The state requires a final plan by Aug. 14.

MCPS anticipates starting the school year in a virtual-only instructional model. Phases will last two to four weeks, depending on school level, grade and age. Phases may be adjusted based on changing public health conditions and implementation experience. Details and dates will follow.

Prince George's:

Prince Georges' County will begin the school year on Aug. 31 with distance learning for all grades. Distance learning will continue through the first and second quarters with a goal to return to school buildings in February to begin the third quarter.