DC Public Schools will begin with all virtual start to school year

D.C. Public Schools will begin the new school year virtually. Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor, made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday.

The virtual school year will begin on Monday, August 31 and will continue until November 6 for all students from pre-K to the 12th grade.

The decision was made, Ferebee said, after school families were asked in June to provide feedback on reopening plans. Health and safety, consistency and predictability and having a choice between in-person and virtual learning were top on the list, he said.

Ferebee said students without a device or internet access at home will be provided the technology they need to participate in virtual learning. At this time, at least 13,000 will need devices provided from the school system. Students and families can visit bit.ly/dcpstechsurvey to address theses needs.

Ferebee said that special needs students, English language support and other services will still receive them during the virtual learning period.

Students will participate in live lessons, Ferebee said, and teachers will be able to review student progress, For younger students, a daily schedule may include time for play, snacks and breaks. Older students will follow a schedule with more time for instruction.

