Prince William County Public Schools to begin new school year with virtual learning for most students

Prince William County Public Schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning for most students.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The decision was announced early Thursday morning. The school board says they have unanimously adopted their ‘Return to Learning Plan.’ Under the plan, the first quarter will begin for students on September 8 and will end on October 30 with the goal being to transition to a 50 percent capacity model in the second quarter. Officials say the option will remain for students to continue virtual learning.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Officials say they will consider offering in-person services to special education students, to the most vulnerable English Language Learners and to students with interrupted learning.

ONLINE: School Board Adopts Return to Learn Plan for 2020-21 School Year

Advertisement

Prince William County School officials say they have been working to develop plans for reopening since the spring. They have also received direct input from parents, nearly 6,000 school-based staff, and 17,000 parents and guardians.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know