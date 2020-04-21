Following distance learning problems, Fairfax County Public Schools ends use of Blackboard Learn 24-7

After days of problems with distance learning, Fairfax County Public Schools has announced it will stop using Blackboard Learn 24-7 as a tool for virtual classes.

"We recognize that our students and teachers need a reliable system for virtual learning; therefore, we are going to move away from Blackboard Learn 24-7 as a tool for face to face instruction," read an online statement from Superintendent of Schools, Scott Brabrand. "Teachers and students will continue to use Blackboard Learn 24-7 to access instructional resources and supports."

The school system had been using Blackboard Learn 24-7 for face-to-face virtual instruction since in-person classes were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Glitches last week forced the school system to put distance learning on hold.

"We will also provide "face to face" instruction to our students as schools begin the transition away from the Blackboard Learn 24-7 system," the statement continued. "Schools will be preparing to provide virtual instruction through a secure Blackboard Collaborate Ultra link or through other alternative means. Teachers will contact students over the next several days about virtual learning opportunities and the platform that will be used."

