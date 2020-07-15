Prince George’s County to begin school year with distance learning

Prince George’s County students will begin the 2020-2021 school year with distance learning, the district announced on Wednesday.

District CEO Monica Goldson said during a livestreamed news conference that the distance learning will be offered from the first day of classes – Aug. 31 – through Jan. 29.

Under the new model, teachers will have the option of teaching from their classrooms, and they will conduct live and scheduled lessons.

Classes will be held five days a week during regular school hours.

Breakout sessions will support special needs students and English learners.

Hardware will be provided to each student individually.

Goldson noted that a survey revealed significant concern about entering the school year with a “hybrid model.”

She said district officials would reassess the situation regarding COVID-19 in the county and beyond in December, and evaluate whether they will adopt a hybrid model in February.

She also said parents will shape the decision about the possibility of hybrid learning.

Shortly after the novel coronavirus appeared in Maryland, Prince George’s County became the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details shortly.

