2 arrested, 1 wanted in out-of-state retail theft crew that stole $27K worth of goods in Fairfax County

Two people were arrested and one is wanted in connection to a retail theft ring in Fairfax County, police say.

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Tysons Urban Team (TUT) arrested the two accused thieves after a four-month stealing spree.

Just after 1 p.m. on May 11, the crew was seen stealing several items from the Fair Oaks Mall in Fair Oaks and from a shopping center in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons.

When detectives caught up with them, one suspect fled the scene. The other two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed over $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sindia Noguera, 43

Investigators say the crew is linked to multiple larcenies over a four-month timespan that yielded more than $27,000 worth of merchandise.

Oscar William Laverde Laverde, 56, of New York was charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, four counts of larceny with intent to sell, and possession of a burglarious tool. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Sindia Noguera, 43, of New Jersey was charged with five counts of grand larceny, five counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, five counts of larceny with intent to sell, and possession of a burglarious tool. She is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police are still searching for Claudia Suarez, 45, of New York but detectives have obtained warrants for conspiracy to commit larceny. Additional warrants will be sought Suarez.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call investigators at 703-556-7750.