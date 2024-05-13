FOX 5 DC Summer 2024 Zip Trip Destinations: Here’s the full list

FOX 5 can’t wait for summer to get here – because the start of summertime means the beginning of Zip Trip season!

We can hardly wait because this year is a very special one for everyone here at FOX 5! That’s because it’s the 10th anniversary of our summer Zip Trip celebrations!

Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team is ready to make our 10th Zip Trip year the best!

Check out the FULL LIST of destinations that we’re traveling to this year for fun in the sun!

MAY 24: HYATTSVILLE, MD

MAY 31: MIDDLEBURG, VA

JUNE 7: ARLINGTON, VA

JUNE 14: GAITHERSBURG, MD

JUNE 21: CULPEPER, VA

JUNE 28: NORTH BEACH, MD

JULY 5: BOWIE, MD

JULY 12: FAIRFAX CITY, VA

JULY 19: EASTERN MARKET, DC

JULY 26: ALEXANDRIA, VA

AUGUST 2: LEONARDTOWN, MD

AUGUST 9: HERNDON, VA

AUGUST 16: WALDORF, MD

AUGUST 23: MANASSAS, VA

AUGUST 30: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

