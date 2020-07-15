Virginia public high school football won’t be played this fall

While public school districts in Virginia ponder whether they will open with in-person or with virtual classes this fall, one thing is for certain: high school football will not be played.

The Virginia High School Sports League’s Executive Committee met in Charlottesville on Wednesday, and offered three models for the return of sports in the era of COVID-19.

They tabled any decision, however, for a July 27 meeting after a unanimous vote.

The three models state high school sports officials are considering each feature and elaborate rearranging of traditional seasons.

The three models include:

- Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.

- Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival

- Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28). Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1). Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26).

