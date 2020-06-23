Fairfax County Public Schools outlines reopening plan that includes virtual, on campus options

The Fairfax County School Board has developed an updated reopening plan for the upcoming school year that gives parents two options for their kids – full-time virtual instruction or at least two days of full instruction on campus each week.

On Tuesday, the Scott Brabrand, the FCPS Superintendent, sent a letter to parents detailing the school district's plan.

For their virtual plan, classes will be held online for four days a week.

Meanwhile, FCPS says on-campus instruction will involve students engaged in independent study and there will be more work provided when students are not at school.

"Our first preference, of course, remains 100 percent in-person learning. However, based on current health data, that seems unlikely by Tuesday, August 25, the first day of the 2020-21 school year," the letter stated. "Social and physical distancing recommendations in classrooms, buses, and shared spaces are included in the phased reopening guidance and are considered important COVID-19 prevention strategies."

Braband says parents will receive an enrollment letter later this week where they will be able to state their preference.

For more information, click here to visit FCPS's reopening plan website.