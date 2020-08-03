Maryland Governor’s order overrides Montgomery County plan to keep private schools closed

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order on Monday overriding a Montgomery County COVID-19 restriction that would close private schools until October.

The order restores autonomy to local schools and school systems to determine when they might reopen.

The order follows up critical comments about the move over the weekend.

The Republican governor wrote on Twitter Saturday he “strongly” disagrees with the order from Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

Gayles wrote that the order will be reevaluated before Oct. 1 to determine whether it should be changed in any way.

Gayles says data doesn't suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers at this point.

