FOX 5's top picks for a pool party playlist
WASHINGTON - The temperatures are heating up and you may be looking to keep it cool by the pool. FOX 5 has compiled the top recommendations from your favorite on-air talent.
Here’s what you can add to your own playlist for your next pool party.
MARISSA MITCHELL
This Is How We Do It | Montell Jordan
California Love | Tupac Shakur
Crazy in Love | Beyoncé
Fantasy | Mariah Carey
Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough | Michael Jackson
ANGIE GOFF
Dance the Night | Dua Lipa
Escapism | 070 Shake & Raye
Karma | Taylor Swift
Hey Mr DJ | Zhane
Hot in Herre | Nelly
JEANNETTE REYES
Girls Is Players Too | Coi Leray
Before I Let Go | Beyoncé
I Like That | Janelle Monae
This is How We Do It | Montell Jordan
A Night to Remember | Shalamar
KEVIN MCCARTHY
Feeling This | Blink 182
Semi-Charmed Life | Third Eye Blind
Fly | Sugar Ray
Hey Ya | Outkast
Walkin' on the Sun | Smash Mouth
ERIN COMO
Flowers | Miley Cyrus
About D*** Time | Lizzo
Running Up that Hill | Kate Bush
Sun is Shining | Bob Marley
Love Story | Taylor Swift
Get Right Back to My Baby | Vivian Green
Hypnotize | The Notorious B.I.G
I Want You | Marvin Gaye
Erotic City | Prince
U Know What's Up | Donell Jones
ASHLEY DARBY
I’m Every Woman | Whitney Houston
Work | Drake and Rihanna
As It Was | Harry Styles
Virgo’s Groove | Beyoncé
Anti Hero | Taylor Swift
MATTHEW CAPPUCCI
Piano Man | Billy Joel
Come Sail Away | Styx
Heatwaves | Glass Animals
Viva La Vida | Coldplay
Tennessee Whiskey | Chris Stapleton
HOLLY MORRIS
Hey Ya | Outkast
Baby Got Back | Sir Mix-A-lot
Dancing Queen | Abba
Vogue | Madonna
Proud Mary | Tina Turner
STEVE CHENEVEY
She's Kerosene | The Interrupters
Semi-Charmed Life | Third Eye Blind
Walking On Sunshine | Katrina & The Waves
Mr. Brightside | The Killers
If You Ain't Here To Party | Luke Bryan
TUCKER BARNES
Paradise City | Guns N' Roses
Sailing | Christopher Cross
Margaritaville | Jimmy Buffett
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ | Michael Jackson
Steal My Sunshine | Len
TAYLOR GRENDA
Summer | Calvin Harris
Cruise (Remix) | Florida Georgia Line ft. Nelly
She Had Me at Heads Carolina | Cole Swindell
Timber | Pitbull
Dancin' in the Country | Tyler Hubbard
Despues de la Playa | Bad Bunny
I Got U | Duke Dumont
Pepas | Farruko
Hablame de Miami | Gente de Zona
Show Me Love | Sam Feldt
How Do You Want It | Tupac ft. Jodeci
Big Pimpin' | JayZ ft UGK
Summertime | DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
Get Your Freak On | Missy Elliot
Da' Butt | E.U. (Experience Unlimited)
JIM LOKAY
Head in the Clouds | Max Frost
I Just Wanna Shine | Fitz and the Tantrums
Hey Ya | Outkast
Nightswimming | REM
Send Me On My Way | Rusted Root
MIKE THOMAS
1985 | Bowling For Soup
Save Tonight | Eagle-Eye Cherry
Sweet Dreams | La Bouche
Mr. Brightside | The Killers
Takeaway | The Chainsmokers, Illenium
SUNNI
Controlla | Drake
One Dance | Drake
Aston Martin Music | Rick Ross
About D*** Time | Lizzo
What's My Name | Rihanna
CHAD RICARDO
Summertime | DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
This Is How We Do It | Montell Jordan
Starships | Nikki Minaj
Shook Me All Night Long | AC/DC
California Girls | Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg