FOX 5's top picks for a pool party playlist

The temperatures are heating up and you may be looking to keep it cool by the pool. FOX 5 has compiled the top recommendations from your favorite on-air talent.

Here’s what you can add to your own playlist for your next pool party.

This Is How We Do It | Montell Jordan

California Love | Tupac Shakur

Crazy in Love | Beyoncé

Fantasy | Mariah Carey

Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough | Michael Jackson

Dance the Night | Dua Lipa

Escapism | 070 Shake & Raye

Karma | Taylor Swift

Hey Mr DJ | Zhane

Hot in Herre | Nelly

Girls Is Players Too | Coi Leray

Before I Let Go | Beyoncé

I Like That | Janelle Monae

This is How We Do It | Montell Jordan

A Night to Remember | Shalamar

These are songs I enjoyed while growing up.

Feeling This | Blink 182

Semi-Charmed Life | Third Eye Blind

Fly | Sugar Ray

Hey Ya | Outkast

Walkin' on the Sun | Smash Mouth

Flowers | Miley Cyrus

About D*** Time | Lizzo

Running Up that Hill | Kate Bush

Sun is Shining | Bob Marley

Love Story | Taylor Swift

Get Right Back to My Baby | Vivian Green

Hypnotize | The Notorious B.I.G

I Want You | Marvin Gaye

Erotic City | Prince

U Know What's Up | Donell Jones

I’m Every Woman | Whitney Houston

Work | Drake and Rihanna

As It Was | Harry Styles

Virgo’s Groove | Beyoncé

Anti Hero | Taylor Swift

Piano Man | Billy Joel

Come Sail Away | Styx

Heatwaves | Glass Animals

Viva La Vida | Coldplay

Tennessee Whiskey | Chris Stapleton

These songs ALWAYS get me out on the dance floor and consequently would also have me running and jumping in the pool! In other words, both spots - the dance floor anytime and the pool on a hot day are happy places for me and these are the songs that when I hear them, I can't not sing and smile!

Hey Ya | Outkast

Baby Got Back | Sir Mix-A-lot

Dancing Queen | Abba

Vogue | Madonna

Proud Mary | Tina Turner

She's Kerosene | The Interrupters

Semi-Charmed Life | Third Eye Blind

Walking On Sunshine | Katrina & The Waves

Mr. Brightside | The Killers

If You Ain't Here To Party | Luke Bryan

Paradise City | Guns N' Roses

Sailing | Christopher Cross

Margaritaville | Jimmy Buffett

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ | Michael Jackson

Steal My Sunshine | Len

They're upbeat songs and put everyone in a good mood!

Summer | Calvin Harris

Cruise (Remix) | Florida Georgia Line ft. Nelly

She Had Me at Heads Carolina | Cole Swindell

Timber | Pitbull

Dancin' in the Country | Tyler Hubbard

MARINA MARRACO

Reminds me of home! Summer in Miami out on the water (even better a boat)—EDM meets Reggaeton!

Despues de la Playa | Bad Bunny

I Got U | Duke Dumont

Pepas | Farruko

Hablame de Miami | Gente de Zona

Show Me Love | Sam Feldt

JOE CLAIR

How Do You Want It | Tupac ft. Jodeci

Big Pimpin' | JayZ ft UGK

Summertime | DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

Get Your Freak On | Missy Elliot

Da' Butt | E.U. (Experience Unlimited)

Nightswimming brings back memories of swimming in my parents’ backyard pool long ago with the kids down the street. Achingly sentimental track.

Head in the Clouds | Max Frost

I Just Wanna Shine | Fitz and the Tantrums

Hey Ya | Outkast

Nightswimming | REM

Send Me On My Way | Rusted Root

1985 | Bowling For Soup

Save Tonight | Eagle-Eye Cherry

Sweet Dreams | La Bouche

Mr. Brightside | The Killers

Takeaway | The Chainsmokers, Illenium

Ask anyone about Summer '16, it was the best summer of music.

Controlla | Drake

One Dance | Drake

Aston Martin Music | Rick Ross

About D*** Time | Lizzo

What's My Name | Rihanna

Summertime | DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

This Is How We Do It | Montell Jordan

Starships | Nikki Minaj

Shook Me All Night Long | AC/DC

California Girls | Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg