Taylor Grenda is excited to be apart of the FOX 5 weather team in Washington, DC.

Most recently, Taylor was a meteorologist at WBAL in Baltimore, MD where she spent 5 years forecasting anything from snow and ice to tropical storms and tornadoes.

Prior to that, she was a meteorologist for WPBF in West Palm Beach, Florida where she covered major hurricanes, including, Matthew, Irma & Dorian. She also covered the El Nino winter of 2016 which sparked numerous tornado outbreaks across the state of Florida.

Taylor started her career as a weekend meteorologist and MMJ at KRBC in Abilene, Texas.

During college, Taylor was a weather intern at FOX 29 in Philadelphia. She was also a member of the Division 1 swim team at the University of Miami. Taylor holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism & Political Science from the University of Miami and is a certified Meteorologist through the Mississippi State Meteorology Program.

Originally from Delaware, Taylor is so excited to be able to forecast for the DMV! You can find her around town with her husband and dog, Lilly.