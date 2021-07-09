FOX 5 Zip Trip Gainesville: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to the GAINESVILLE! This vibrant suburb in Prince William County is home to shopping, dining, entertainment! History, fun and beauty in GAINESVILLE -- all just about an hour outside of Washington, D.C.!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting GAINESVILLE it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

LEOPOLD'S PRESERVE: A 380-acre public park open seven days a week from dawn until dusk. Named after famous conservationist Aldo Leopold – you can hike seven miles of historic trails while learning from signage. Whether walking through wooded forests or running through wildflower meadows observe the beauty of nature in rock formations, water features and more.

STONEWALL GOLF CLUB: Take a swing at one of the top-rated golf courses in northern Virginia. from the clubhouse to the tom Jackson-designed championship course -- enjoy spectacular views along the shores of lake Manassas. Golf -- then grub at the newly renovated brass cannon restaurant. stonewall golf club is open to the public.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY FARMS: Experience farm life at a variety of locations. From bottle feeding animals to hand-picking seasonal fruits, vegetables and flowers. Enjoy true farm to table dining. Check out the family fun for all ages.

JIFFY LUBE LIVE: An outdoor amphitheater located about 35 miles outside of Washington, D.C., Jiffy Lube LIVE hosts concerts for a wide variety of music genres. owned and operated by LIVE NATION, this amphitheater can seat more than 25,000 concertgoers whether in reserved seats or on the lawn. a memorable must stop for music lovers!

VIRGINIA GATEWAY: Your one stop --- for great food, fun and fashion! this premier shopping destination features over 120 retail shops and restaurants. highlighting national, regional and local merchants. come and see how Virginia Gateway can enhance your shopping experience.

