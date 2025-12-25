Maryland snow storm: Wintry mix brings ice dangers over weekend after Christmas

The Brief A wintry mix is expected to bring snow and ice to parts of northern Virginia and northern Maryland Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for the area.



A winter storm moving into the region is expected to bring snow, ice and dangerous driving conditions to parts of northern Virginia and Maryland this weekend.

Weekend winter storm

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for Allegan, Washignton, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery Counties in Maryland, and Frederick Warren, Clarke and Loudoun counties in Virginia, among others.

The advisories start as early as 10 a.m. Friday and continue through the night.

How much snow will fall?

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Projected snow totals across northern Maryland and Virginia between Friday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 27. (Credit: National Weather Service)

By the numbers:

Overall, the NWS doesn't predict much snow or sleet to fall—up to an inch, max in most places. But it's the ice that looks like it will pose a bigger problem. Forecasters say northern Maryland could see between one tenth to four tenths of an inch of ice accumulation between Friday and Saturday, making streets and sidewalks very slippery.

Dangerous roads

Why you should care:

Friday is expected to be a busy travel day, AAA predicts, but the NWS says if you can, you should avoid traveling until the storm passes.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," the NWS said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511."