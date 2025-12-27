Five men injured in Northwest DC shooting; multiple suspects still at large
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Five men were injured in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
What we know:
According to an MPD spokesperson, Third District officers were called around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, to the intersection of 5th and N streets, Northwest, for reports of a shooting.
Officers located three adult male victims at the scene. Police say all three were conscious and breathing when they were found. DC Fire and EMS transported them to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said two additional adult men later arrived at a hospital on their own, also suffering from gunshot wounds related to the same incident.
Preliminary information indicates that all five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation
Police say the suspects are believed to be multiple individuals who fled the scene in a black Honda Accord with D.C. tags, last seen in the 1200 block of 5th Street, NW.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, according to MPD. Detectives from the Third District are handling the investigation.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Police say this is the final update for the night, and additional information may be released once the department’s public information office reopens.
The Source: This article is based on information provided by a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department.