Lowe’s worker convicted in deadly forklift attack in Maryland Home Depot parking lot

A Lowe’s employee accused in a deadly forklift attack in a Maryland Home Depot parking lot has been found guilty by a jury and now faces nearly 60 years in prison.

What we know:

The Charles County State’s Attorney's Office said Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 22, of Waldorf stole a forklift from the fenced‑in rear lot of a Lowe’s on Crain Highway, where he was employed, on July 2, 2023, ramming it through the store’s rear gates and roll‑up door.

Brown then drove the forklift to a nearby Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place, where he crashed into a parked car, authorities said. Inside the vehicle was 73‑year‑old Gloristine Pinkney, who had been asleep and ran from the scene. Police said Brown chased her, struck her with the forklift and ran her over, killing her.

Investigators said Brown then stole Pinkney’s vehicle, used her credit card to buy gas and traveled to Washington, D.C., and Virginia before returning home, where he was arrested later that day. Authorities do not believe the two knew each other.

Brown was convicted of second‑degree murder, theft, fourth‑degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and related charges.

What's next:

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13, 2026, and faces up to 58 years in prison.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)