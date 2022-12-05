FOX 5 DC's 2022 Wrapped

BETHESDA - This year, you spent a lot of time on FOX5DC.com.
You were most interested in:
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict: Jury reads verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard
The jury in the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial reads the verdict in Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard. The jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp awarding him $10.35 million in damages.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict: Johnny Depp supporter expresses happiness with verdict
A supporter of Johnny Depp spoke with FOX 5 to express happiness after a jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages in his lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
The trucker convoy
Trucker convoys aim to shut DC’s Capital Beltway this week, organizer says
An organizer of one of the truck convoys headed to D.C. later this week says there are plans to shut down the Capital Beltway.
Trucker convoy arrives in Hagerstown, Maryland
Thousands of truckers began traveling this week toward the nation's capital as part of the American Trucker's Freedom Convoy.
The Virginia Walmart shooting
Virginia Walmart Shooting: Gunman dead, 6 others killed and multiple wounded
A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left at least seven people - including the gunman - dead and several others wounded.
Virginia Walmart shooter wrote 'death note' ahead of attack
The Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart employee who shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night wrote a "death note" prior to the attack, according to officials.
The Smithsburg shooting
Maryland mass shooting: Witness describes scene near manufacturing facility shooting
FOX 5 spoke with a witness over the phone who described the scene near a mass shooting that left three people dead and one person hurt at a Smithsburg, Maryland manufacturing facility.
Maryland mass shooting: Authorities provide update after 3 killed, 1 hurt in manufacturing facility shooting
Authorities provide an update on the mass shooting at a Smithsburg, Maryland manufacturing facility, that left three people dead and one person hurt.
You wanted to know what was going on in your community.
From crime…
'Disturbing' video shows a woman being attacked, pushed off a DC Metrobus
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
Metrobus assault victim speaks exclusively to FOX 5
A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out exclusively to FOX 5 about what she went through, how she's recovering and what she wants to see change.
To politics…
2 buses of migrants dropped off outside VP Harris’s residence near Naval Observatory in DC
Two buses of migrants were dropped off Thursday morning outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in northwest Washington, D.C.
Another migrant bus dropped off near VP Harris’s DC residence Thursday
Another busload of migrants were dropped off Thursday morning near Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. residence.
To school closings and severe weather…
WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION: MLK Jr. weekend could see snowfall
FOX 5 WINTER OUTLOOK 2021-2022: Cold At Times, But Major Snows Unlikely
How much snow will the D.C. region get this winter? Here’s the FOX 5 Winter Weather Outlook!
Hard-hit northern Virginia prepares for more snow
After spending days without power due to Monday's snowfall, some residents in northern Virginia are bracing for another round of winter weather, all while crews race to restore power.
But you also loved feel-good stories…
Montgomery County woman in need of kidney receives life-saving gift
Woman receives kidney transplant from FOX 5 viewer
With a little help from FOX 5, a Montgomery County woman is getting a second chance at life after receiving a life-saving gift — a kidney transplant. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to Chelsea Mai and her kidney donor Statia Betman about the experience.
Montgomery County humanitarian group helps Ukrainian refugees crossing Romanian border
Local group helps refugees fleeing Ukraine
Alex Balint, ADRA’s Emergency Response Coordinator for Ukraine, just arrived at the border in Romania on Wednesday.
Arlington man runs cross country to raise money for clean water
Man runs across country to raise money for clean water
Ultramarathon runner Michael Wardian joined us with more on his journey to raise money for clean water!
WATCH: Virginia father surprises 3 children at school after year-long deployment
Virginia dad returns home from deployment
Air Force Major Montanna Ewers was scheduled to return home on June 13. Instead, he visited his children to share the news of his unexpected homecoming in person.
Thanks for spending 2022 with us.