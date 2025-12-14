DC, Maryland, Virginia closures & delays: Several school districts respond to winter weather

The Brief Several DMV-area school districts have announced delays in response to the latest winter storm that made its way through the area over the weekend. The National Weather Service warns of wind chill values ranging from just above zero at lower elevations to negative teens at higher elevations. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution, especially if traveling on Monday morning.



Snow fell across the Washington, D.C., region Sunday morning, and new snowfall reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) show a wide range of totals across Maryland, Virginia and the District.

What will DMV-area weather be like Monday?

What's next:

The National Weather Service warns of wind chill values ranging from just above zero at lower elevations to negative teens at higher elevations. This extreme cold poses a risk to those exposed to the elements for prolonged periods.

Road conditions remain hazardous as crews work to treat highways and secondary roads. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution, especially if traveling on Monday morning.

