DC police searching for 3 French bulldog puppies reportedly stolen from owner

D.C. Police are asking the public for help to find three French bulldog puppies reportedly stolen from their owner at gunpoint.

What we know:

Police say the three puppies were in an armed burglary in Northeast.



At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE, for a report of a burglary.

The victim reported that the suspects entered the apartment by force, brandishing guns and demanding property from the victims inside.

The suspects took three French bulldog puppies before fleeing the scene.



What we don't know:

Police have not released any descriptions or additional information on the alleged suspects.

Anyone who knows where the puppies may be is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.