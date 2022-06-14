WATCH: Virginia father surprises 3 children at school after year-long deployment

The moment a Virginia father surprised his three children on their last days of school was caught on camera after he came home early from a year-long deployment to Qatar.

Air Force Major Montanna Ewers was scheduled to return on June 13. Instead, he visited his children to share the news of his unexpected homecoming in person.

Meghan Ewers shared videos of the heartwarming moments with FOX 5.