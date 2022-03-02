Montgomery County humanitarian group helps Ukrainian refugees crossing Romanian border

A Montgomery County humanitarian aid group is at the Ukraine border helping refugees fleeing war.

Adventist Development and Relief Agency, or ADRA, is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Alex Balint, ADRA’s Emergency Response Coordinator for Ukraine, just arrived at the border in Romania on Wednesday.

"People are getting supplies and products," Balint said on a Zoom call showing the tents set up with food and baby items.

He said he’s already seen the heartbreak of refugees.

"The suffering you see on their faces, the fatigue, how tired they are. How disoriented they are," Balint said. "I could see some of the refugees crossing on this side, they were shaking. It must’ve been the cold, but I guess the fatigue. One thing that went through my mind is any of us could be a refugee at any time."

He said earlier Wednesday ADRA volunteers crossed the border into Ukraine with a convoy carrying supplies.

"They had anything from sleeping materials, food supplies, baby food, which I understand is greatly needed," Balint said.

He said they brought a family in need of transit back with them across the border.

Balint said he’ll be in the region for three weeks. He’s urging people here to do what they can, whether it be sending donations or simply prayers.

"Just pray for peace," he said.

You can support ADRA’s Ukraine relief effort here

The organization says it has aid workers both in and around Ukraine, and they will stay for the long haul.



