DOJ investigating claims of DC's 'fake crime numbers,' report says

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether the Metropolitan Police Department manipulated data to "create a false illusion of safety," according to the Washington Post.

What we know:

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety," Trump posted on social media Monday night. "This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"

According to the Post, the investigation will be into actions of D.C. police commander Michael Pulliam, who was put on leave in May, as well as other local officials.

Bowser spoke to FOX 5 DC last week, alongside D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

"We know how the feelings of crime and perceptions of crime are sometimes different than seeing numbers go down - and we've seen numbers go down - let me be clear. Over the last two years we have reached a 30-year low and violent crime," Bowser said.

READ MORE: DC police chief to remain in control of MPD after DC Attorney General files lawsuit

Throughout the federal takeover of D.C. police, both Smith and Bowser have said though crime numbers are down, the additional enforcement is something they are hoping to make the best use of.

"It doesn't really matter what the numbers say, he can make an emergency declaration," said Bowser. "Now what we want to do is make sure that this federal surge is useful to us."

"The surge of law enforcement personnel - I tell you - it will help me to do the things that I need to do," said Smith. She noted that D.C. is down nearly 800 police officers.

By the numbers:

DC police statistics show homicides, robberies and burglaries are down this year when compared with this time in 2024. Overall, violent crime is down 26% compared with this time a year ago. In 2024, the city saw a 35% drop from 2023.

READ MORE: How bad is DC’s crime? A look at trends amid federal takeover

As of Aug. 11, 2025, MPD reported that a total of 1,586 violent crimes occurred compared to 2,138 this time last year. So far this year, there have been 99 homicides compared to 112 in 2024. According to the data, approximately 55 sex abuse crimes were reported this year compared to 110 in 2024.

According to Attorney General Pamela Bondi, 465 arrests have been made since the start of the federal takeover.

Axios reports that nearly half of non-immigration-related arrests have taken place in Wards 7 and 8, majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods with high crime rates. The White House has not released information on where officers and troops are stationed, though many have been spotted outside of Union Station, in Georgetown, on 14th Street, in Columbia Heights, on the National Mall and, as of Tuesday, a number of Metro stations.

The backstory:

Last week, the Trump administration highlighted via email a recent local media report regarding accusations of a DC police commander who was placed on leave, accused of changing crime stats. FOX 5 DC was not immediately able to verify those claims independently.

In a press conference last Monday, Trump referenced a "recent story about a man" who quite after he was "asked to do phony numbers on crime," and asserted that while "it looks like it's going [down]--they're not going down." He said Attorney General Pam Bondi would be looking into that report. It's unclear if that story mentioned by Trump was the same local report highlighted by the administration's email.