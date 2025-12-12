Internal probe into Frederick police chief ends as he departs for Pittsburgh chief role

FOX 5 DC has learned that City of Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando was under investigation when he resigned earlier this week to take a position as the next police chief of Pittsburgh.

What we know:

According to The Frederick News-Post, Lando was accused three years ago of sending anonymous messages harassing a former Frederick police officer. The accusations led to the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor launching a criminal investigation — which they later decided to close, citing that they found "no violations."

Frederick’s current mayor, Michael O’Connor, says there was also an internal investigation to determine if any city policies or procedures were violated.

That investigation has also ended, now that Lando is no longer employed by the city.

"When I became aware of the report and the command staff was aware of the report, we recognized the gravity of the situation and I immediately ordered an administrative investigation," O'Connor told the Frederick News-Post.

Lando released a statement to FOX 5 DC, denying any wrongdoing.

"I have been the target of relentless harassment by retired Frederick Police Corporal Daniel Sullivan, after I held him accountable for two incidents where he was found to have used excessive force on Frederick citizens," said Lando.

O'Connor released a statement to FOX 5 DC over the investigation.

"As a matter of policy, the criminal investigation, even though he was cleared, would lead us to conduct our own internal to determine if any city policies or procedures had been violated. Because Jason is no longer employed with the City, what we knew as of Wednesday will be written up and placed in his personnel file and the matter will be administratively closed. That is the extent of it."

What's next:

Corey O'Connor, the mayor-elect of Pittsburgh, tells FOX 5 DC that Lando is widely respected by officers and the community, and his reputation speaks for itself.