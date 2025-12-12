Virginia mosque attacked, Muslim advocates call for hate crime charges

The Brief A Virginia doctor has been arrested and charged with attacking a Fairfax County mosque as worshipers were leaving prayer. The mosque says it's the second time the man has attacked the same mosque. Muslim community advocates are calling for the man to be charged with hate crimes.



Community members are calling for the man accused of attacking a Muslim community center in Virginia to be charged with hate crimes after he was recently arrested. The mosque says the man has attacked its members multiple times.

Virginia mosque attack

What we know:

The latest attack happened on Nov. 28, at the Dar Al Nur Community Center in Fairfax County. In security footage shared by the mosque, a man can be seen berating a group of women leaving prayer. When they see the man, they run back through the door and threaten to call the police.

The man is then seen swatting at the camera, while shouting, "F---ing Muslims! Get the f--- out of here!"

Police arrested Dr. Tony Hsiao shortly after the incident, charging him with assault, trespassing and destruction of property. Hsiao was arrested last year on similar charges.

What they're saying:

Hsiao has not been charged with a hate crime, and advocates say that's unacceptable.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called pubically Friday for state and federal officials to charge Hsiao with a hate crime.

"[F]ederal authorities must hold him fully accountable by filing hate crime charges," CAIR attorney Ahmad Kaki said in a statement. "no one should be able to get away with repeatedly attacking the same house of worship. We must send a message that all faiths are welcome and safe in Fairfax County and throughout our nation."