EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Bowser, Chief Smith to discuss Trump’s DC takeover on FOX 5

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith will join FOX 5 Good Day DC live on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for an exclusive sit-down interview to discuss how the city plans to work with the Trump administration following the president’s decision to take control of the city’s police department and deploy 800 National Guard troops to help crack down on crime.

Bowser has pledged to cooperate with the federal officials appointed by Trump to oversee law enforcement, while emphasizing that Police Chief Smith remains in charge of the department and its officers.

Bowser has also said the city will work to make the most of the federal surge, even as concerns grow over local autonomy and oversight.

