Dulles Expo Center hosting final events before closure; IKEA set to take over site

The Brief Dulles Expo Center hosts final events before closing. IKEA will take over the site in spring 2026. New store will feature thousands of products and room displays.



The Dulles Expo Center is preparing to host its final events before closing at the end of the year, clearing the way for the space to be converted into a new IKEA store.

For more than three decades, the Fairfax County venue has been home to large‑scale shows featuring everything from guns and crafts to anime, antiques and pets.

Its final weekend will include The International Gem & Jewelry Show and Greenberg’s Train & Toy Show, both wrapping up on Dec. 21, 2025.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of our journey; event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees alike," they center posted on social media. "It has been an honor to host your events and share in your memories over the years."

Dulles Expo Center

The 110,000‑square‑foot complex won’t sit empty for long. IKEA plans to open a new store on the site in spring 2026, marking the company’s third Virginia location.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion across the DMV to bring the dream of a better home within reach for more people across the country." said IKEA U.S. CEO Javier Quiñones said in a statement. "The opening of IKEA Chantilly highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions."

The new IKEA Chantilly store will feature fully furnished room displays, more than 7,700 products on the floor, and a selection of 4,400 items available for immediate pickup.