DOJ worker fired after allegedly throwing sandwich at federal officer: AG Bondi

Updated  August 14, 2025 11:53am EDT
D.C. U.S. Attorney General Jeanine Pirro announced on Wednesday that a man seen on video throwing a sandwich at a federal officer is now facing federal charges.

WASHINGTON - A Department of Justice worker has been fired and charged with a felony after allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal officer during a confrontation in downtown D.C., according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Sandwich attack details

Sean Dunn is accused of yelling profanities at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent before hurling the sandwich around 11 p.m. Wednesday on 14th Street NW.

According to a police affidavit, Dunn shouted, "f*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" before the alleged assault. Officers from CBP and Metro Transit Police were in the area at the time.

Bondi responds

"If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you," Bondi posted online Thursday. "Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony."

Bondi also called the incident "an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months," adding, "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

