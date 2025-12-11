Prince William high schools fall short in state’s new accreditation model, plan to appeal

The Brief For the first time ever, all 13 Prince William County high schools were deemed "conditionally accredited" under Virginia’s new accountability system. Schools fell short for not offering completion certificates to students who don’t earn a diploma. The district argues the state is penalizing them for refusing to adopt what they call a "lower standard."



This year, the Virginia Department of Education rolled out a new accountability system, one that separates school accreditation from overall student performance. Under this model, all 13 high schools in Prince William County fell short.

It’s the first time the county’s high schools have been marked "conditionally accredited," meaning they must address specific issues to regain full status. The technical noncompliance centers on one new requirement: offering certificates of program completion for students who do not meet diploma criteria.

The School Board says they’ve never offered those certificates because they don’t want to lower graduation expectations. With graduation rates approaching 100 percent, the district argues they shouldn’t be punished for refusing what they view as a lower standard.

"It sends the message that a school’s value comes down to what’s on a test paper. Teachers feel pressure to make sure students pass standardized measures, leaving less room to build whole individuals and teach the soft skills students also need," said Madeline Summerville, Policy Expert & Former State Legislator.

The School Board says it will continue meeting accreditation standards for student success, but plans to appeal the state’s decision.