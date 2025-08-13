Federal agents arrest man near National Mall as Trump increases enforcement activity

The Brief FOX 5 DC reporters saw HSI and U.S. Park Police arrest a man believed to be a food truck vendor at 15th Street and Madison Drive NW on Aug. 13. Video shows community members shouting at the agents, asking them to remove their masks. The arrest follows reported immigration enforcement operations near the National Mall earlier this week.



FOX 5 DC observed federal agents arresting a man believed to be a food truck vendor near the National Mall on Tuesday, as part of reported enforcement activity in the area.

What we know:

According to FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Park Police took the man into custody and put into the back of an unmarked car at the intersection of 15th Street and Madison Drive NW.

Community members were reportedly yelling and asking agents to remove their masks. A food truck nearby was later towed.

The arrest comes amid reported immigration enforcement operations near the National Mall earlier on Tuesday, following President Trump’s announcement that he was "taking back" the nation’s capital.

What we don't know:

The man has not yet been identified, and officials have not confirmed the reason for his arrest.

What they're saying:

"This is one person who is just selling food in a food truck — none of this is necessary," said one D.C. resident to FOX 5 DC.

"It's disturbing to see this situation going on. And I guess I must say, I've been in the city couple days now and you can definitely feel the increase of police and sort of military presence in the city," said New York City resident Marie Ward.