Annapolis man arrested in online sexual solicitation of a minor case, police say
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - An Annapolis man was arrested and charged after investigators said he sexually solicited a minor online.
Maryland State Police said they began their investigation in April and identified 38‑year‑old Shawn Livingston as a suspect. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at Livingston’s Annapolis home, where he was taken into custody without incident.
He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and knowingly permitting the sexual solicitation of a minor.
Livingston was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
(Maryland State Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Police.