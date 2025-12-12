The Brief Annapolis resident Shawn Livingston, 38, in an online solicitation case. He was taken into custody Thursday during a search warrant at his home. Livingston is held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.



An Annapolis man was arrested and charged after investigators said he sexually solicited a minor online.

Maryland State Police said they began their investigation in April and identified 38‑year‑old Shawn Livingston as a suspect. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at Livingston’s Annapolis home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and knowingly permitting the sexual solicitation of a minor.

Livingston was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Annapolis man arrested in online sexual solicitation of a minor case, police say (Maryland State Police)